How Sunderland fans can claim FREE coach travel to Wembley for Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth

Fifty Sunderland fans are being offered the chance to claim free coach travel to the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley, courtesy of Zeelo.

The Black Cats sealed their date at the national stadium courtesy of a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers last week, and supporters are now set to descend on the capital on Sunday, March 31 for the clash with Portsmouth.

And with Sunderland set to sell-out their allocation of 38,979 tickets, fans are already starting to turn their attentions to how they will get to the famous stadium.

Now, Zeelo are offering 50 supporters the chance to claim free travel to the final, simply by entering a promotional code on their website.

The company will be running return coaches from the Stadium of Light, Coronation Street in South Shields and from Durham Road in East Herrington on the day of the final.

And Sunderland fans can travel free direct to Wembley Stadium if they are one of the first 50 people to book by entering the promo code "SUNDERLAND" on its website HERE.

There is a limit of one seat per person using this code.