Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Johnson, when asked how busy Sunderland’s transfer window could be, explained: “I don’t know is the honest answer.”

He continued: “Our aim will be to come out of the January transfer window better than we went in.

“There is always a natural evolution of any squad. We’ve had two windows, this will be our third, and we’re just trying to hone in on the process.

The German shot-stopper has cemented himself as Lee Johnson's first choice goalkeeper.

“I think we will be able to recruit. I expect us to be able to recruit. Nobody has told us any different. But at the same time, we want to maximise the points from now until then.

“That’s where my focus has to stay.”

And this is how Sunderland’s team could look at the end of the window if the talk is to be believed:

The American can produce match-winning moments in League One.

The teenager who is valued at £200k is being strongly linked with a January move to Sunderland.

The Manchester City loanee has impressed whilst at Sunderland so far this season.

Tom Flanagan has featured regularly for Sunderland in the heart of Lee Johnson's defence during the season so far.

The Australian has broken back into Sunderland's starting XI in recent weeks.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for the Brighton midfielder during the January transfer window.

Dan Neil is a firm fan favourite and one of the first names on Lee Johnson's team sheet at the moment.

Sunderland are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts. According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for the striker during the January transfer window.

An integral piece in Lee Johnson's Sunderland team so far this campaign.

The goalkeeper has been limited to cup appearances so far this term.

The German has performed well in his new position since converting to wing-back.

Given his current form, it would be harsh to drop Elliot Embleton to the bench but there are a lot of games to be played in League One meaning fresh faces may get their chance.

The full-back has recently returned to Lee Johnson's squad following an injury.

The attacking midfielder has been in superb form recently and is unlikely to be a substitute as long as he stays fit. He could, however, be rested should Sunderland sign reinforcements in January.

The midfielder has impressed in the pivot position recently.