The 28-year-old has been playing catch up in pre-season after testing positive for Covid-19 and subsequently building his fitness back up.

Ahead of the new season, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson described Pritchard’s arrival as one of the best pieces of business in League One this summer. So will he live up to the hype?

Obviously it’s too early to draw too many conclusions after Pritchard made his Sunderland debut and lasted 64 minutes at Vale Park – yet there were some encouraging signs.

Alex Pritchard ahead of Sunderland's Carabao Cup game against Port Vale.

A first-half assist to set up Josh Hawkes’ opener sent the visitors on their way to the second round in what was a fine transition from defence to attack.

Pritchard spun away from Valiants midfielder Brad Walker just inside the Sunderland half and had space to run into in front of Port Vale’s back three. With Hawkes to his left and the opposition retreating, the Black Cats’ new signing created the opener.

It was the second big opportunity Pritchard had engineered in the space of five minutes, after the playmaker had released Jack Diamond with a lofted pass before the latter’s dinked effort bounced just wide.

With Port Vale operating in a 3-5-2 formation, Pritchard often had to drop deep to receive the ball as he grew into the contest. When he did have possession, the 28-year-old demonstrated his quality.

Alex Pritchard's distribution map against Port Vale (WyScout)

One thing Pritchard clearly needs, though, is team-mates who are prepared to run beyond him when he does retreat into pockets of space.

As shown by the player’s distribution graph, most of his passes against Port Vale were made from outside the opposition’s penalty area.

At 5 ft 7, Pritchard is a diminutive figure who can be pushed off the ball by more imposing opponents. This was highlighted at Vale Park as Sunderland’s new signing won just five of his 12 duels, often when one of Port Vale’s three centre-backs followed him into midfield.

Still, after waiting over a month to make his first Black Cats appearance, the early signs were encouraging.

