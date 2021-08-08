It was the first time since March 2020 a crowd of around 30,000 had attended a game at the Stadium of Light. 31,549 was the official attendance for the Black Cats’ 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Aside from May’s play-off semi-final against Lincoln, when a crowd of 10,000 was present for the second leg on Wearside, we’ve had 17 months of soulless, diluted fixtures which have been played behind closed doors. This was different though.

Of course there is still an element of caution, which was shown by the sight of some wearing facemasks and tannoy announcements reminding people to respect social distancing. Crucially, though, there was an atmosphere to reflect the buzz of a new season.

Sunderland fans vs Wigan Athletic.

Before the game, Lee Johnson said the club’s fans were one of the main reasons he took the job, and the Black Cats boss could be seen taking in his surroundings before kick-off.

After over a year of fans watching games on streams, matchday routines being ruined and supporters losing touch with their team, this was long overdue

After the initial roar when the players entered the pitch, the opening 20 minutes marked a high-octane start as Sunderland fell behind before equalising through Aiden McGeady’s penalty.

Wigan supporters were out in force too, and were quick to make reference to Charlie Wyke who left Wearside for the North West this summer.

As Wyke endured an increasingly frustrating afternoon and Ross Stewart put Sunderland ahead, the home fans responded with chants of ‘you’re just a s**t Ross Stewart’ in the former’s direction. Things can also change quickly in football.

And it wouldn’t have been the complete matchday experience if there weren't some nervy moments at the game’s conclusion, as the fourth official’s board showed six added minutes and the home fans groaned.

There was that tangible angst as Sunderland defended in numbers, yet goalkeeper Lee Burge wasn’t really troubled.

This felt like a matchday. It’s been a while since we could properly say that.

