And on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland-born attacker netted two goals against Cheltenham Town in League One to further add to his tally for the season so far.

Indeed, Stewart is being scouted by Scotland ahead of the international break.

The Daily Record state that Scotland manager Steve Clarke has added Stewart to his ‘scouting targets’ ahead of his side’s World Cup qualifiers against Isreal and the Faroe Islands next month.

The ex-Ross County striker has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and has netted five goals in eight games whilst also chipping in with an assist.

Indeed, Stewart’s fine form has led to much talk about a potential call-up for Scotland

“I think if it was to happen, representing your country would be a huge honour,” Stewart explained after Sunderland’s clash with Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

“It’s probably something that recently I haven’t given much thought, but at the same time I just want to keep doing well for Sunderland and if that was something that happens it would be a huge honour.

“My focus right now is just to keep trying to do well for Sunderland.”

But how do Stewart’s stats in League One so far this season stack up against his striking rivals from Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town?

Here, we take a look at how Stewart’s numbers compare to League One’s best strikers so far this campaign (stats provided by the BBC):

1. Will Keane - Wigan Athletic Goals: 4. Assists: 2. Played: 9. Goals per 90: 0.48. Mins per goal: 189. Total shots: 16. Goal conversion: 25%. Shot accuracy: 38%. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Oladapo Afolayan - Bolton Wanderers Goals: 5. Assists: 0. Played: 10. Goals per 90: 0.51. Mins per goal: 176. Total shots: 24. Goal conversion: 21%. Shot accuracy: 46%. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Joe Ironside - Cambridge United Goals: 5. Assists: 0. Played: 9. Goals per 90: 0.58. Mins per goal: 155. Total shots: 13. Goal conversion: 38%. Shot accuracy: 54%. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Anthony Scully - Lincoln City Goals: 6. Assists: 3. Played: 10. Goals per 90: 0.61. Mins per goal: 147. Total shots: 22. Goal conversion: 27%. Shot accuracy: 45%. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales