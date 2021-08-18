On the face of it, the Black Cats’ options in the middle of the park appear strong. Luke O’Nien and Corry Evans played alongside each other for the opening game of the season against Wigan, while Carl Winchester is a natural option in the engine room and Elliot Embleton can drop back into a number eight role.

Yet when you take into account that Winchester is playing as a makeshift right-back, Evans has been ruled out for around two weeks through injury and Embleton is more effective playing further forward, Johnson’s options have been quickly reduced.

Thankfully the emergence of 19-year-old Dan Neil has given the Black Cats boss an exciting solution, with the teenage academy graduate making the step up to the senior side.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland against Burton Albion.

After starting in an unnatural left-back position against Wigan, before the arrival of Dennis Cirkin, Neil has played the full 90 minutes against Port Vale, MK Dons and Burton in midfield.

Before this season, Neil hadn’t even started a League One fixture, but now looks like a key player for the Wearsiders.

His assist for Embleton’s goal at MK Dons, when Neil split the hosts’ defence with a fine pass, showed his desire to play the ball forward and create chances.

At Burton, Neil partnered O’Nien rather than Evans in midfield, and it was the teenager who often dropped deep to receive the ball from Sunderland’s centre-backs as the side looked to build attacks.

Dan Neil's passes into the final third vs Burton (via Wyscout).

Most of Neil’s forward passes were aimed down the left channel where Cirkin was making overlapping runs in the first half, a tactic which became less effective after half-time as the full-back was booked.

There were times in the second half at the Pirelli Stadium when Sunderland appeared to miss Evans’ leadership and defensive protection, as Burton’s attacking midfielder Joe Powell began to find more space.

Yet Neil was also aware of his defensive responsibilities as he tracked back to help his centre-backs and, for the most part, helped Sunderland keep possession and move the ball quickly.

Last season there was reported interest from Premier League clubs Leeds, Newcastle and Wolves, yet Neil is quickly becoming a key player on Wearside.

