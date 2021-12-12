How Nathan Broadhead battered Plymouth and a look back on Everton loanee's prediction
Nathan Broadhead was tremendous against Plymouth Argyle.
Playing up front with striker partner Ross Stewart, the Everton loanee was direct and intense in his pressing play.
But the 23-year-old also possesses bags of quality and you can certainly see why he has spent so much time at a Premier League club.
Broadhead netted Sunderland’s second goal after Leon Dajaku jinked down the right to fire the ball into the Welshman.
The striker, with the deftest of little flicks, turned the ball home past a bamboozled Plymouth defence and goalkeeper.
It was a moment of superb individual quality.
And Broadhead has begun to flourish in Sunderland’s new system. He and Stewart are showing the makings of a scarily effective partnership with Johnson’snew five-at-the-back formation allowing the pair to play through the middle together.
They are complementing each other well with both forwards offering something different to the other.
Broadhead, though, predicted that this would happen back in September.
When asked by The Echo if he thought he could challenge Stewart for a starting place, Broadhead replied: “I wouldn’t say challenge him. I’d like to work with him.
“He’s on fire at the moment and he’s a great player so I have to bide my time and maybe I can play up front with him one time but I respect the manager’s decision.
“I think we are different players. He’s taller than me obviously and more physical but I think we are different.
“I can play left wing, number 10, right-wing as well.”