Playing up front with striker partner Ross Stewart, the Everton loanee was direct and intense in his pressing play.

But the 23-year-old also possesses bags of quality and you can certainly see why he has spent so much time at a Premier League club.

Broadhead netted Sunderland’s second goal after Leon Dajaku jinked down the right to fire the ball into the Welshman.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead.

The striker, with the deftest of little flicks, turned the ball home past a bamboozled Plymouth defence and goalkeeper.

It was a moment of superb individual quality.

And Broadhead has begun to flourish in Sunderland’s new system. He and Stewart are showing the makings of a scarily effective partnership with Johnson’snew five-at-the-back formation allowing the pair to play through the middle together.

They are complementing each other well with both forwards offering something different to the other.

Broadhead, though, predicted that this would happen back in September.

When asked by The Echo if he thought he could challenge Stewart for a starting place, Broadhead replied: “I wouldn’t say challenge him. I’d like to work with him.

“He’s on fire at the moment and he’s a great player so I have to bide my time and maybe I can play up front with him one time but I respect the manager’s decision.

“I think we are different players. He’s taller than me obviously and more physical but I think we are different.

“I can play left wing, number 10, right-wing as well.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.