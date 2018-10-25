How much Sunderland will earn after FA Cup tie at Port Vale is selected for TV coverage

Sunderland's FA Cup trip to Port Vale has been announced as one of the television picks for the first round of the competition.

The Black Cats were paired with the League Two outfit in Monday's draw in what will be their first opening round outing in three decades.

Sunderland's trip to Port Vale will now be televised

And it has now been announced that the game with the Valiants will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 as one of four televised games.

The outing will be Sunderland's first visit to Burslem since 1998 when they ran out 2-0 winners in a Division 1 clash.

Selection means a switch in the date and kick-off time for the game, which will now be played on Sunday, November 11 with a kick-off time of 2:30pm.

There is also a financial boost for Sunderland, who will pocket £75,000 as a result of the game being televised - with a further £36,000 up for grabs should Jack Ross' side beat Vale.

It has also been confirmed that the Black Cats' trip to Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday, November 13 will be unchanged.