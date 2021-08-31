But what are the rules surrounding loans and what is the state of play at the Stadium of Light currently?

Here, we take a look at the main questions on fans’ lips as the final day of the window hots up:

Who have already Sunderland signed on loan?

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

So far this window, Sunderland have added Callum Doyle, Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead to their ranks on loan deals.

How many loans are Sunderland allowed? Are they approaching their limit?

There isn’t a cap on how many players EFL clubs can sign during the transfer window.

That means that, in theory, Sunderland could sign as many loan players as they want during today’s deadline.

There are other rules to bear in mind, however….

Is there a limit on the number of loanees Sunderland could use in a match?

The EFL’s list of regulations state that a club can name a maximum of five loan players on a team sheet for any individual match.

This will drop down to four players if one of the players named is an emergency loan goalkeeper.

That means that if Sunderland do capture Hoffmann and Dajaku’s signatures, there will be five loanees at the club.

Should they sign on loan, the German duo would all be eligible to be named alongside Alves, Broadhead and Doyle in the same matchday squad.

Arsenal’s Ryan Alebiosu has also been linked with a loan to Sunderland. Should all three deals go through, then one player would have to be left out of the match day squad.

