The 25-year-old had been deployed on the right of a back four during the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury in midweek, yet, despite the side’s change of shape, he was set to drop to the bench at the Abbey Stadium.

That was until Corry Evans picked up an injury in the warm-up and Gooch was quickly drafted into the side as a right wing-back.

While Sunderland warmed up as a back four, we are led to believe they alway intended to play with a back three and wing-backs.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans’ late withdrawal meant Carl Winchester moved into midfield and Gooch started on the right. The unintended switch, it must be said, worked well.

In the first half in particular, when Sunderland were on the front foot, Gooch was a real driving force on the flank.

The winger was successful with seven of his eight attempted dribbles, according to football database Wyscout, and all but one of those came in the final third of the pitch.

Gooch also assisted Nathan Broadhead for Sunderland’s winning goal after showing good awareness to pass the ball infield.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Cambridge (Photo: Ian Horrocks)

In the second half the momentum shifted as Cambridge, with the wind on their side and scoreline against them, piled on the pressure.

Sunderland found themselves pinned back, most notably from corners, yet their three man defence of Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle stood firm.

Gooch also played his part defensively, making seven interceptions - only Wright registered more with eight – most of which saw him prevent Cambridge crosses.

There were times when the winger’s passing was a little wasteful, as he finished the match with a 71 per cent passing accuracy figure.

Still, that should be put into context given the terrible weather conditions which were always going to hinder the side’s approach.

Sunderland’s change of shape appeared to suit Gooch, though, and it's likely Johnson will have to persist with the wing-back system due to a lack of senior full-backs currently at his disposal.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.