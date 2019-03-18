How Luke O'Nien's former club are helping Sunderland supporters on the road to Wembley

Sunderland fans are being lent a helping hand on the way to Wembley - by Luke O'Nien's former club, Wealdstone.

The National League South club, who also boast Stuart Pearce and Vinnie Jones among their former players, handed O'Nien one of his first tastes of senior football during two loan spells from Watford.

And they are now looking to help out fans of the full-back's new side by offering them FREE parking ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Wealdstone are opening up their doors for Sunderland supporters, offering both individuals travelling by car and larger groups travelling in coaches and mini-buses access to their large car park - with no charge.

Sunderland supporters will also be able to access the club's bar, which has an early licence meaning they will be open from 10:30am. Families are also welcomed with football pitches open for the younger fans to enjoy and a barbecue will be in operation should sufficient numbers register an interest.

The club are currently based in Ruislip. which is seven miles away from Wembley and only a 15 minute Tube ride away.

A Wealdstone club statement said: "We've hosted Man City, Aston Villa, Southampton and Swansea numerous times with a minimum of 600 of them using us as a base both pre and post match every time they’re at Wembley.

"We've hosted many clubs since we moved to Ruislip and all will give glowing testimonials of how they were treated.

"We do not ask for a charge to park but hope that supporters will use our facilities.

"If interested in visiting us please contact James on 07979 795414, Mon-Fri 5pm -10pm, Sat/Sun 10am -10pm.

"Please note that only pre-booked coaches mini-buses and cars will be admitted. We know the limit of how many people we can adequately look after."