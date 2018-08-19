How Lee Cattermole justified his inclusion over Bali Mumba

A few days before he learns his GCSE results, Bali Mumba spent most of his Sunday afternoon lounging in a comfy seat, like pretty much every other of his school classmates.

Unlike most other 16-year-olds, it wasn't through choice.

It was a far cry from a fortnight earlier when Mumba's inclusion in the starting XI for the crucial season-opener against Charlton Athletic had appeared to signal the end of Lee Cattermole's Sunderland career.

Not only could the experienced midfielder not even make the team, he was axed completely from the matchday squad, with another teenager, Elliot Embleton, picked on the bench ahead of him.

A week later, Cattermole was recalled, but his performance as a substitute at Kenilworth Road provoked a storm of social media backlash.

The new Jack Rodwell? Cattermole's stock was in danger of plummeting to new depths with Sunderland fans.

A starting berth in the Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday hinted where the 30-year-old stood now. While once upon a time he may have been one of those players rested for meaningless cup games, he was rotated into the side.

Speak to anyone around the Academy of Light about Cattermole and the one thing they'll praise is his professionalism. No bad egg, no sulking, no going AWOl. Are you reading, Papy and Didier?

It should be no surprise that handed a chance to prove himself again, he strove to take it. Excellent in the first period against the Owls before admittedly running out of gas, Cattermole showed the tenacity and organisational qualities which so many Sunderland managers down the years have relied upon.

It was enough to impress his manager. And when the Sunderland teamsheet dropped at 2pm, Cattermole's name was in the starting XI with Mumba and Luke O'Nien on the bench instead.

He couldn't have picked a better League One fixture to start, mind. Scunthorpe, rabbits in a headlight, offered little threat and the former Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough man will surely not have had many easier afternoons.

READ MORE: Sunderland fans torn over Lee Cattermole's future

That's not to say he coasted. He may not have the captain's armband any longer, but Cattermole was comfortably the most vocal player on the pitch in red and white, organising the players in front of him, cajoling, encouraging. In the first 20 minutes he probably pointed more than he touched the ball.

The visitors' lack of forward momentum meant defensively, there was little for the holding midfielder to do, though a couple of trademark blockbuster tackles drew cheers from the fans. Had the Iron midfielders had the confidence or ability to make runs beyond him it may have been a different story.

In the main, though, Cattermole was able to be both economical in his movement and passing, with simple, short ball retention keeping the home side on the move. He should even have grabbed a rare goal with a second-half header from a corner and the second half saw him striding forward with more purpose as he grew into the game.

Man of the match? Sunderland fans certainly reacted a whole lot differently this time to his performance. For me, it was a display in which he didn't need to get out of third gear to still look comfortable at this level.

There will be tougher tests for both player and his team to come.

What role Cattermole will play when those tests come along remains to be seen. When summer signing Dylan McGeouch returns to full fitness he will be Jack Ross' first choice in the midfield anchor role, offering a better range of passing and energy than the Teessider.

Sunderland have too many midfielders, of that there is no doubt. Mumba's appearance from the bench with 20 minutes to go came after Ethan Robson had also stepped into the fray. Luke O'Nien didn't get on and McGeouch has yet to make his debut.

Cattermole's £32,000-a-week wages are too rich for a side still struggling to come to terms with financial life outside of the top flight - especially if he's not even a first choice. If a club comes in willing to take him off Sunderland's hands - and pay the majority of his salary - they will bite quicker than the midfielder did into tackles in his heyday.

Until then, Ross - pragmatically - will use his experience whenever he sees fit. Mumba may be the future, but it is another midfielder who burst on to the North East football scene as a teenager who could still have a key role to play this season.