How Jack Ross has helped bring back the 'feel-good factor' to Sunderland

Jack Ross is pleased to have brought the feel-good factor back to Sunderland after another entertaining League One win.

Sunderland beat Gillingham 4-1 at the Priestfield Stadium, Tom Eaves’ third minute opener cancelled out in blistering fashion by Ross’ side.

An away support of more than 2,000 roared on the visitors with Chris Maguire, George Honeyman and Max Power scoring to see Sunderland 3-1 up after 20 minutes. Josh Maja added a fourth - his fourth of the season.

Sunderland are unbeaten after four league games, sitting fourth with 10 points ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Ross is pleased with his side’s start to life in League One.

“There were a lot of things that needed to change, so in that sense, I suppose it was important that we made a decent start,” said Ross.

“I think with the way we’ve started, we’ve maybe started to get a bit of a feel-good factor going that hasn’t been here for a while.

“When I started here, I came in with a vision of what I wanted I to do, but the unpredictable nature of football, coupled with everything that’s happened here over the summer, made it difficult to predict how things with go.

“With that in mind, I’d have to say that things have gone really, really well in that respect. It’s just a starting point for us, and you have to be relentless to enjoy success at any level.

“If you watch us train and play, there’s an intensity and an enjoyment about it. We’ve got a group that buy into everything we do, and like everything, results have helped that massively.

“I’ve stressed to the players that they have to enjoy that reception at the end of the game. It’s a two-way thing, and they have to take enjoyment from it.

“They have to want to give the supporters something to cheer about, but they have to want to be on the other side of that too because it’s enjoyable.”

Maguire levelled for Sunderland within 90 seconds of going behind early on, a key moment.

Ross added: “They scored early but the reaction was perfect.

“I can’t take any credit for that as the manager, it is the players who deserve the credit for that - it was their resilience and character that got us back into the game.”