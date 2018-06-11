How Jack Ross broadens his horizons by taking inspiration from rugby union and Spanish giants Valencia

Jack Ross’ managerial career is only three years young but is very much on an upward curve.

And the highly-rated Scot isn’t afraid to look to other sports for inspiration.

Jack Ross.

Ross, who turned 42 last week, is already at his third club, such has been his success in the early stages of his career that he has been a man in demand.

Sunderland fought off competition from elsewhere to land the former Hartlepool United defender, with Ipswich Town also very keen on the former St Mirren boss.

With every managerial appointment, it is a gamble. On both sides. But Ross has demonstrated a passion and strive to constantly improve and learn new techniques.

One thing the former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren boss is always keen to do, is look to other sports for inspiration and how coaches build successful teams on - and off the pitch.

He has previously looked to the world of rugby for inspiration, while Ross has also spent time in Valencia, watching the Spanish giants first team and youth teams train.

It has helped influence Ross’ coaching and approach to management, tapping into the thoughts of other coaches.

In February, Ross visited Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend, prior to the Calcutta Cup win.

“Gregor had spoken at my course when I was doing my pro licence. I stayed in contact and went in to see how he worked,” explained Ross in an interview with the Scottish Sun.

“I was interested in him because in his time at Glasgow Warriors, he had changed the culture of the club and they’d had a successful time.

“Then he’d done the same with the national team.

“He speaks really well but he also speaks really passionately. You can tell from him that he loves coaching.

“Ironically, I went to see him the week before they beat England, which hadn’t happened for a long time, so I was taking a wee bit of the credit for that!

“It was brilliant to see even the little things, like announcing the team on the Tuesday when the game was on the Saturday. That’s different to what happens in our sport.

“I’m interested in people who can lead really well, whether it’s in football, other sports or just in life because it’s not an easy thing to do.”

Ross has had a busy first week in charge of Sunderland, finalising pre-season plans, speaking with his squad and working on transfer plans.

The intensity and work will only ramp up further from here on in. Ross is a forward-thinking coach who demands high standards from his players.

Ross demands a high-pace game and puts intensity at the core of his training and tactics. He is being assisted by James Fowler at the Stadium of Light.

The pair have also spent time at Valencia’s academy in the past.

Ross added: “We also watched their Under-19 team, B team and first-team train.

“You can’t reinvent the wheel. There’s only so much you can do with a ball and a bit of grass but you can put tweaks on things. I’m always keen to adapt and get better.

“Walking out at the Mestalla is a bit similar to walking out of the tunnel at Sunderland. You know you’re in a real ground.

“It’s something I’ll do again in the future when time permits — and not just other clubs but other sports as well.”