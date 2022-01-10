The young Black Cats ran out comfortable winners in the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash, as new signing Nicky Gyimah opened the scoring.

Gyimah, formerly of Peterborough United, was on target in the 10th minute when he was sent through on goal by Harrison Sohna, before beating goalkeeper Harvey Collins with a neat finish.

Tyrese Dyce added a second goal in the 89th minute when he converted Caden Kelly’s low cross.

Nathan Newall playing for Sunderland Under-23s.

While there were a few notable absences in the Sunderland squad, due to illness and players being called up to the senior side, the young Black Cats dominated possession in the first half.

Operating with a back three and wing-back, they should have scored more before the interval as Dyce’s header hit the bar from a corner.

Minutes later, Kelly squandered a golden chance after closing down and dispossessing Reading goalkeeper Harvey Collins, yet his dinked effort bounced wide.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jack McIntyre was relatively untroubled in the first half but was called into action on 59 minutes to keep out substitute Harry Furlong’s close-range effort.

The hosts also had chances to extend their lead, and caused more problems down the left in the second half.

Wing-back Nathan Newall managed to find himself in more advanced positions but saw a low effort saved by Collins from a tight angle.

That came after Tyrese Dyce was denied by Collins following a backheeled effort.

Gyimah was then forced off with a slight knock on 69 minutes, with Harrison Jones taking his place.

Sunderland went close again seven minutes from time as Newell set up Kelly inside the area but the forward curled his shot just wide.

Kelly then turned provider as he set up Dyce for Sunderland’s second goal in the closing stages.

The young Black Cats will now travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday for another league game.

Sunderland U23s XI: McIntyre, Johnson, Almond, Fieldson, Kachosa, Newell, Sonha, Scott, Dyce, Gyimah, Kelly

Goals: Gyimah, 10, Dyce, 89

