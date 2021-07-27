How it played out and who impressed as youthful Sunderland side are held to draw by Tranmere Rovers

A Black Cats side made up mostly of U23 players enjoyed the better chances through the contest, with Aiden O’Brien missing the clearest opening in the early stages of the second half.

For the most part though both goalkeepers had a comfortable evening, Johnson’s side competing impressively without finding the necessary cutting edge in the final third.

They were able to get some more senior players valuable minutes, though, before the final pre-season friendly on Friday night.

Jack Diamond in action at Prenton Park

With Hull City’s visit to the Stadium of Light set to act as a dress rehearsal from the League One kick-off, Johnson had trailed his major chances in advance.

Will Grigg and O’Brien led the line, while Bailey Wright returned from a groin injury and Jack Diamond took his place on the left wing. Aside from that Johnson turned to a number of U23 players, who stood up well to the physical test a strong Tranmere Rovers side posed in the early exchanges.

Sunderland looked composed in possession, in danger only when Tranmere pressed them with aggression.

The Black Cats dealt with that well enough, lacking just a little bit of conviction when they moved into the opposition half.

They forged the first real opening minutes of the game seventeen minutes in, a lovely move that began when Grigg set Kenton Richardson free down the right. His low cross to the centre of the goal looked as if it would be turned home by O’Brien, but a deflection diverted it well over the bar.

O’Brien was involved again when Sunderland created another opening ten minutes later, released by a gorgeous ball over the top of the defence from Dan Neil.

The Irishman did well to control but his pass from inside the box was just a touch too heavy. It nevertheless ran back to Neil on the edge of the area, and his first-time effort was well saved by former Black Cats goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Through the pace of Diamond and Ellis Taylor Sunderland had a threat and an outlet, but were just unable to really turn that into clear cut chances.

Efforts on goal were by and large few and far between, O’Brien drawing a comfortable save from Murphy when Diamond did well to cut inside and tee him up.

Tranmere had done little to test Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal, but there had been occasions where the visitors had over-committed and as their levels dipped towards the end of the half it came close to costing them.

The first came as Tryese Dyce was caught high up the pitch as the Black Cats ceded possession. Patterson raced off his line to try and beat Dieseruvwe to the through ball but couldn’t get there. Fortunately for the visitors the Tranmere striker was pushed too wide, and the momentum was stalled. The ball did eventually break for Feeney on the other flank, but Patterson got down to make a good low save.

Just before the break the home side created the best chance of the game yet, former Black Cat Callum McManaman turning inside Dyce before firing just wide of the far post. Patterson was well beaten.

Johnson shuffled his pack at the break, unsurprisingly withdrawing Neil after his demanding pre-season schedule to date.

The visitors looked to have benefited from the chance to regroup and reset, creating the first chance of the second half when O’Brien headed Taylor’s corner straight at Murphy.

Sunderland’s play was noticeably quicker, and they forced an excellent save from Murphy just before the hour mark. O’Brien did well to anticipate a backpass from the Tranmere defence, drawing an excellent stop from Murphy as he got down to block with his legs.

Tranmere had offered little, though their trialist in central midfield did have Patterson scrambling for a brief moment when he spotted the goalkeeper off his line and took aim from just inside the Sunderland half. The ball sailed well over the bar.

That early momentum from the start of the second half had begun to fade, however, as Tranmere began to enjoy more possession.

Johnson continued to ring the changes, Sunderland unsurprisingly losing a little of presence and threat through the final third. They remained largely untroubled in their third, though, Younger making a good clearance from one rare Tranmere foray into the box.

There was little sight of goal for either team in the final moments, with the hosts seeing most of the ball but doing little with it.

In the end a draw was the least Johnson’s spirited side deserved.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Richardson, Wright (Almond, 78), Younger, Dyce (Hawkes, 45); Wilding, Neil (Sonha, 45); Diamond, O’Brien (Harris, 78), Taylor (Newall, 85); Grigg (Kimpioka, 70)

Bookings: Davies, 5 Wilding, 51

