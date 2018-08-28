How international call-up rules could see Sunderland's game against Fleetwood postponed

Sunderland could see their League One clash with Fleetwood Town postponed - depending on how many of the club’s stars are called up for international duty.

Jack Ross’ side have enjoyed a fine start to the season and some individuals could be rewarded with international call-ups.

Bryan Oviedo is one of several players who could be called-up for international duty

And if they are, Sunderland’s home game with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood may well have to be rearranged owing to EFL rules.

READ: Sunderland's last external debt cleared as club moves into new financial era

With the Black Cats now plying their trade in the third tier, there is no automatic international break as found in the Premier League and Championship.

Instead, clubs with a certain number of players called-up are able to apply for a game to be rearranged.

But will that apply to Sunderland? Here’s all the international call-up rules explained:

HOW MANY PLAYERS NEED TO BE CALLED UP INTERNATIONAL DUTY FOR THE GAME TO BE POSTPONED?

Sunderland will need to have three players called-up for international duty in order to request a postponement.

The players need to be in their respective nation’s senior or under-21 squad, meaning that the likes of Elliott Embleton and Bali Mumba would not count towards the three if they were handed international recognition.

WHICH PLAYERS COULD BE CALLED-UP?

There are several Sunderland players who could be handed call-ups during this next international window.

MORE: Key Sunderland duo return to training to hand Jack Ross a major boost

Bryan Oviedo, Lynden Gooch and Adam Matthews have all gained senior appearances in recent months and will be in-line to be handed caps once again.

However, several Black Cats have already missed out on their nation’s squads - Dylan McGeough and Jon McLaughlin were both omitted from the Scotland squad while Tom Flanagan was not handed a Northern Ireland call-up as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

HOW DO SUNDERLAND ARRANGE A POSTPONEMENT?

If Sunderland have three players called-up for international duty then they can request for the game with Fleetwood to be postponed.

With three senior players called-up - and with all of them having featured regularly for Ross’ side this season - it is unlikely that the request would be refused.

READ: Sunderland legend has this message for Didier Ndong

The Black Cats also have the option to not request a postponement and simply play the game without their international stars.

WHEN WILL A DECISION BE MADE?

With international squads set to be announced this week, a decision is likely to come soon after.

Once Sunderland know whether they have three eligible players called-up - and a request for postponement is launched - a verdict will likely be delivered soon after.