How every Sunderland player fared at Spennymoor Town as pre-season kicks-off with a 2-2 draw
Sunderland began pre-season with a 2-2 draw against Spennymoor Town – but how did their players fare?
The training exercise at the Brewery Field saw Sunderland name two entirely different line-ups for each half as the club took to the field for the first time since they returned to training earlier this week.
Lee Johnson named a senior side for the first half, with Aiden O’Brien’s close-range finish putting the Black Cats ahead at the break.
But Spennymoor Town quickly raced into a 2-1 lead after the interval, in which Sunderland introduced their under-23 and academy talents.
Ellis Taylor levelled the scores midway through the half though,
It will no doubt have been a beneficial afternoon for both squads during the early weeks of pre-season, but which of the club’s players took their opportunity to shine?
Here, Phil Smith looks at how every player fared in the club’s first outing of pre-season...