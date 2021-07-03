How every Sunderland player fared at Spennymoor Town as pre-season kicks-off with a 2-2 draw

The training exercise at the Brewery Field saw Sunderland name two entirely different line-ups for each half as the club took to the field for the first time since they returned to training earlier this week.

Lee Johnson named a senior side for the first half, with Aiden O’Brien’s close-range finish putting the Black Cats ahead at the break.

But Spennymoor Town quickly raced into a 2-1 lead after the interval, in which Sunderland introduced their under-23 and academy talents.

Ellis Taylor levelled the scores midway through the half though,

It will no doubt have been a beneficial afternoon for both squads during the early weeks of pre-season, but which of the club’s players took their opportunity to shine?

Here, Phil Smith looks at how every player fared in the club’s first outing of pre-season...

1. Lee Burge Swept up well when required and didn't have a great deal to do, apart from one decent low stop from a long-range effort late in the half.

2. Bailey Wright Battled comfortably enough with Spennymoor's lively forward line, and looked at ease in the middle of the back three.

3. Tom Flanagan Made a couple of vital interceptions around the six-yard area to maintain Sunderland's lead. Had plenty of work with the wing-backs advanced, but came through it.

4. Carl Winchester Understandably looked a bit uncertain early on in a very unfamiliar position on the right of a back three. Grew into the half as it developed, stepping up nicely and getting involved as an extra player in midfield. Tidy.