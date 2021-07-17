How every Sunderland player fared at Hearts as impressive display results in pre-season win
Sunderland claimed victory at Hearts after a fine pre-season performance – but how did their players fare?
The Wearsiders were comfortable throughout in Edinburgh and could have won by more than the eventual 2-0 scoreline.
Lee Johnson once again used the game to hand opportunities to youngsters, with Anthony Patterson and Tyrese Dyce both starting.
Also in the starting line-up was debutant Callum Doyle, while fellow summer signing Corry Evans was a second half substitute.
The Black Cats were ahead at the break thanks to an Aiden McGeady brace, with his early penalty followed up by a well-taken second just before half-time.
Sunderland were impressive in the first half and while the second half was a more low-key affair, they controlled the game well amid a raft of substitutions.
So how did the individuals involved fare at Tynecastle?
Here, Phil Smith looks at how every player fared in the club’s second public outing of pre-season...