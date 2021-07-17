How every Sunderland player fared at Hearts as impressive display results in pre-season win

The Wearsiders were comfortable throughout in Edinburgh and could have won by more than the eventual 2-0 scoreline.

Lee Johnson once again used the game to hand opportunities to youngsters, with Anthony Patterson and Tyrese Dyce both starting.

Also in the starting line-up was debutant Callum Doyle, while fellow summer signing Corry Evans was a second half substitute.

The Black Cats were ahead at the break thanks to an Aiden McGeady brace, with his early penalty followed up by a well-taken second just before half-time.

Sunderland were impressive in the first half and while the second half was a more low-key affair, they controlled the game well amid a raft of substitutions.

So how did the individuals involved fare at Tynecastle?

Here, Phil Smith looks at how every player fared in the club’s second public outing of pre-season...

1. Anthony Patterson Had one or two uncertain moments from set pieces but distribution was good and made one good block in the first half. Not tested much otherwise.

2. Carl Winchester Sunderland's still threadbare defensive options saw him out of positions again, this time at right-back. Made a good job of the challenge, which means we are yet to see him get the chance to really impact the game from his favoured midfield position.

3. Callum Doyle An eye-catching debut, to say the least. Forced the penalty with a superb through ball from the back, and won the vast majority of his defensive duels. Impressive composure for a defender so young. Arguably man of the match.

4. Tom Flanagan Had a mixed first half where one or two important interventions were mixed with a couple of uncertain clearances. Looked much more comfortable in the second half.