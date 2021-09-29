How Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead justified Sunderland's tactical switch in convincing win over Cheltenham
When Nathan Broadhead spoke to the media following his goal at Wigan a week ago, the striker expressed his desire to work with Sunderland top scorer Ross Stewart.
Against Cheltenham seven days later, the Everton loanee received his wish, and took his chance to impress during a convincing performance from the Black Cats.
Broadhead didn’t score during the 5-0 win, but was a key component as Sunderland boss Lee Johnson made five changes and switched to a 4-4-2 formation.
Right from the start, Broadhead and Stewart found joy running in behind Cheltenham’s high defensive line, which was demonstrated after just nine minutes.
Carl Winchester’s routine pass from right-back allowed Broadhead to drift past Cheltenham centre-back Lewis Freestone, before his cutback to Stewart was blocked on the line (Figure One).
The subsequent corner led to Bailey Wright’s headed opener, and, whether it was one of the full-backs or a Sunderland midfield, the ball in behind proved consistently effective.
While Broadhead was a constant threat making offensive runs and stretching the visitors’ back three, he also helped retrieve possession.
In the build-up to Sunderland’s third goal, the striker ran back to apply pressure on Cheltenham midfielder Conor Thomas, forcing the opposition player to play a rushed pass which was intercepted by Corry Evans (Figure Two).
That allowed Broadhead to travel with the ball through the centre of the pitch (Figure Three), before releasing Aiden McGeady on the right, who subsequently set up Stewart for a tap-in.
The only criticism that could be made of Broadhead’s performance was the fact he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself.
Only one of the striker’s three efforts at goal hit the target, while he was thwarted by goalkeeper Scott Flinders or one of the Cheltenham defenders on other occasions.
Still, Broadhead’s constant movement and willingness to press from the front created chances for his team-mates, even after Cheltehnham matched Sunderland up by switching to a 4-4-2 formation at half-time.
Another pass over Cheltenham’s defence, this time from left-back Niall Huggins, released Broadhead midway through the second half, forcing a last-ditch challenge from Freestone (Figure Four).
Yet the ball fell to substitute Leon Dajaku inside the penalty area, allowing the German to score his first Sunderland goal which capped off a fine team display.
