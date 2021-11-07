On another frustrating afternoon for Lee Johnson’s side, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil almost forced a replay when his stoppage-time effort struck the crossbar. Chances like that had been few and far between though.

Of the hosts’ four efforts on target, only Nathan Broadhead’s header three minutes before half-time required Bishop, who is on loan from Manchester United, to make a significant save.

Broadhead did well to lose his marker and connect with Leon Dajaku’s cross from the right. The striker will have been hoping for more opportunities like that on his first start since September, yet they were not forthcoming.

The Everton loanee, 23, was just beginning to hit form when he suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead’s ability to run in behind and stretch defences can be a useful asset for the Black Cats, yet they weren’t able to utilise that here.

Understandably, the striker will still be regaining his sharpness after over a month out, yet the lack of service for him against Mansfield will have been extremely frustrating.

Sunderland started the match in their accustomed 4-2-3-1 system, with Dajaku and Elliot Embleton out wide and Aiden O’Brien in the No 10 position.

Nathan Broadhead's header against Mansfield is saved.

With Dan Neil and Corry Evans behind them in midfield, it looked like Sunderland would have enough creativity to break down lower-league opposition.

Mansfield, who set up with a narrow midfield, pressed high up the pitch as Sunderland’s passing from the back was often directed sideways or skewed out of play.

The hosts looked disjointed and short of ideas to break through the visitors’ game plan, before Johnson made four substitutions at half-time. He admitted he could have made them earlier.

On came Lynden Gooch, who joined Broadhead in attack, playmaker Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Carl Winchester, who should have given the side more width from right-back.

The alterations saw Sunderland change shape to try and match Mansfield up, yet it was hard to work out the exact system.

At times it looked like a diamond in midfield, yet the hosts’ attack still lacked width and penetration as they went out with a whimper.

