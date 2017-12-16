How do Sunderland end their home hoodoo? Manager, forward and club legend have their say

Sunderland have to beat Fulham today to avoid going a full year without a home victory at the Stadium of Light.

The last time the Black Cats won in front of their own fans was December 17, 2016, when David Moyes’ side beat Watford 1-0 thanks to a Patrick van Aanholt strike.

Since then, the club has been relegated, gone 21 games without a home win in all competitions and two managers have departed; Moyes and Simon Grayson.

We spoke to forward Lynden Gooch and club legend Kevin Ball about how to end the dismal run, while new boss Chris Coleman urged his side to ‘exorcise their demons’.

Forward Lynden Gooch: “Everyone knows the home record is there. As players, it is something you have to leave in the background and not think about too much.

“The more you think about it, the worse it can sometimes be.

“Maybe that is what has been happening. We have to focus on the next game and just try and get three points at home.”

Club ambassador and SAFC legend Kevin Ball: “I think any game you play, you have to believe that game is winnable. It is important people associate Chris with what he does from now on in.

“He is not accountable for what has happened in the past, it is just something we have to get sorted out and put to bed.

“These games coming up will be tough. What you need to do is concentrate on you own job. Focus and concentrate on doing your job and the win will come and take care of itself.”

Manager Chris Coleman: “The history we have got of not winning at home for so long – it is not about the opposition, it is about ourselves.

“We have got to exorcise our demons there, we need to overcome our own obstacles to make sure we change our fortune at the Stadium of Light.

“I know Fulham very well. I spent 10 years there as a player and manager, but that won’t come into my thinking.”