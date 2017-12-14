How do bookies rate Sunderland's chances of first home win in a year when Fulham come to town?

Sunderland’s betting odds for this weekend’s meeting with Fulham suggests a tough task ahead for Chris Coleman’s team as they look to prevent themselves from going a full 12 months without a home win.

Any notion of a home advantage has long been lost at the Stadium of Light which might explain why Sunderland are the outsiders to win the game with 188BET making the Black Cats 19/10 for the three points with Fulham considered favourites at 13/10. The draw is 5/2.

Chris Coleman will have picked up on the fact Fulham have been particularly porous on their recent travels, conceding two or more goals in each of their last four away matches so could well crack if Sunderland have a go.

With the London team also scoring in all but two of their ten away games and Sunderland yet to keep a clean sheet at home there could well be plenty of goals in this one.

Both teams to score in the game is 5/7 with 188BET whilst more than 2.5 goals in the game is 5/6.

Should Sunderland find a way the home win with both teams scoring is 23/5. The home win with more than 2.5 goals in the game is 19/5. All of these trends being taken into consideration would bring the 2-1 and 3-2 correct scores into play which are available at 19/2 and 30/1, respectively.

But of course, a victory by any means would do even the 1-0 at 17/2 would be celebrated like a cup final win if the 12 month curse is lifted.

