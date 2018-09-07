How did two of Sunderland's youngsters fare while on international duty with England?

The future looks bright for English football, and two of Sunderland's youngsters could soon be at the heart of it.

Elliot Embleton,19, and Bali Mumba,16, have been catching the eye on the international stage, and both played a part for England's youth teams earlier this week.

Embleton, who is currently on loan at League Two side Grimsby Town, scored the second goal for England's Under-20s on Thursday, as Paul Simpson's side overcame Switzerland 2-0 at St. George’s Park.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been keeping a close eye on the midfielder, who has consistently represented the Three Lions' youth teams in recent years.

Mumba, who has stepped into Sunderland's first team this season, will hope to do the same.

The teenager earned his first call-up for England's under-18 side, and won his maiden cap after coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Both Embleton and Mumba will hope to play again when their national sides face the Netherlands and France respectively in the coming days.