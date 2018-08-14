How did ex-Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool trio perform in their Sunderland Under-23 debuts?

Have your say

Sunderland Under-23s began their Premier League Two, Division 2, campaign on Monday night, when three new signings made their debuts.

Jordan Hunter, Jack Bainbridge and goalkeeper Max Johnstone all played the full 90 minutes for Elliott Dickman's side, who were beaten 2-1 by Stoke at Eppleton CW, Hetton.

But how did the new recruits fare against the Potters?

We take a closer look at how they performed.

Jordan Hunter

Originally signed as a midfielder, Hunter, 18, was deployed at right-back on Monday night.

He didn't have the easiest start as most of Stoke's attacks came down the visitors' left flank.

Hunter, and Lee Connelly in front of him, struggled to cope with the lively duo of Thibald Verlinden and Josh Tymon, as the Stoke pair regularly linked up and delivered some threatening crosses into Sunderland's box.

Hunter, who was released by Liverpool last season, grew into the first half though, and looked comfortable bringing the ball out from the back.

The teenager also played some probing passes into the channels for Sunderland forward Connor Shields to chase.

After taking the lead through Jake Hackett’s first-half finish, Sunderland were forced to do a lot of defending in the second half.

Stoke’s winner came down Hunter’s side, as Tymon’s cross was parried by Johnstone, allowing Tyrese Campbell to convert from close range.

Jack Bainbridge

Sunderland’s defence were put under more and more pressure in the second half, as the Black Cats dug in to try and hang on to their lead.

Bainbridge, who previously played for Everton and Swansea, genuinely coped well with Stoke’s crosses into Sunderland’s box, regularly positioning himself well to head the ball away.

Along with his defensive partner Brandon Taylor, Bainbridge ,20, had to stay alert, with Campbell constantly making runs in and out of the penalty area.

Sunderland’s rearguard eventually cracked when a cross from the right was headed straight to Oliver Shenton by Taylor, enabling the Stoke midfielder to equalise from close range.

Campbell then reacted quicker than the Sunderland defenders to score Stoke’s winner nine minutes from time.

Max Johnstone

The former Manchester United stopper, 19, was the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout the contest.

He wasn’t able to get a hand to Campbell’s early effort which rebounded off the inside of the post with just nine minutes on the clock.

However, Johnstone did make a couple of smart saves to deny the same player before the interval, pushing the ball away to safety each time.

More often than not, Sunderland’s keeper stayed on his line when his side were defending corners.

Johnstone was left exposed for Stoke’s equaliser but possibly could have done better when he parried Tymon’s cross straight into Campbell’s path for the winner.