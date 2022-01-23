If the Black Cats were to give themselves a chance of getting back to winning ways, shoring up their backline was going to be key. A ninth clean sheet in the league this season was, therefore, a welcome return.

While Pompey started the brighter of the two sides and caused some nervy moments by pressing high up the pitch, the visitors registered just two shots on target all afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s decision to switch to a back three and wing-backs to match up the opposition seemingly paid off, while the inclusion of new signing Danny Batth was also significant.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Batth made his Sunderland debut against Portsmouth.

The 6 ft 3 centre-back was dominant in the air, winning 11 of his 12 aerial duels, consistently getting the better of Pompey frontman Tyler Walker.

While Sunderland often looked to play out from the back and did so in the early exchanges here, there were times when the ball was alarmingly close to the hosts’ goal.

For that reason, Johnson’s side had to adapt their tactics slightly and go more direct at times. In the second half they found a much better balance.

Batth’s non-nonsense approach significantly helped avert danger, as the centre-back finished the match with five clearances to his name, as well as three interceptions (more than any other player on the pitch).

In possession, a few of the defender’s passes were overhit, yet they also came with a low risk as Batth looked to switch the ball out to the flanks.

There were also times when the 31-year-old was able to find one of his side’s wing-backs, helping to beat Portsmouth’s aggressive press.

Batth is well suited to operating in the centre of a back three, the role he often played for Stoke earlier in the season, yet, with so many attacking players at Sunderland’s disposal, it’s unclear if Johnson will stick with that system.

Whatever formation the Black Cats go with, their new signing should give them some much-needed presence at the back. He made an immediate impact here.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.