Wearne, 20, marked his Sudnerland debut with a goal after coming off the bench in the side’s 2-1 win over Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy, which was a memorable moment in front of his supportive family.

“I’m delighted and it was a good team performance,” said Wearne when speaking to the media after the game. “Obviously I’m happy to get the goal and with my family being here as well it was a special moment.

“There was my mum, my dad, sister and girlfriend so it was really good. I was just delighted to score in front of the fans and it was a great feeling.”

Stephen Wearne playing for Sunderland against Lincoln in the Papa John's Trophy.

Wearne was one of four debutants for Sunderland against Lincoln, along with Will Harris, Harrison Sohna and Kenton Richardson, as Lee Johnson’s squad included a mixture of first-team and under-23s players.

The aforementioned prospects will be hoping for more minutes in the senior side this term, especially after Neil’s breakthrough in pre-season.

Neil, 19, played for the under-23 side last season but has now become a regular starter in League One and captained the side against Lincoln.

Before speaking to the press, Wearne could be seen chatting and sharing a joke with Neil, who has provided him with inspiration.

“Dan is class,” Wearne added. “Last season with the under-23s he showed what he can do and playing first-team football week in, week out he’s come on loads.

“Watching him tonight he was a joy to watch when he got the ball.

“He’s shown that if you are given a chance and are good enough you can play and especially him, he’s done really well.”

After joining Sunderland from Middlesbrough in 2020, Wearne was a regular for the Black Cats’ under-23 side last season.

The midfielder says the biggest difference between that level and senior football is the physical side of the game, which is an area he has been working on.

“It took some adapting because under-23 football is not like this but the lads showed their class and fully deserved the win,” said Wearne following his cameo at Lincoln.

"It’s technically very good but obviously physically it’s a lot different. Everyone says it but it does take a lot to step into the first team and adapt to that style of play.

“I think the more you play, the better you want to be.

"I was struggling with a shoulder injury so I need to build strength around my shoulder.

“Upper Body strength in general is something I feel I need to work on, especially tonight I got ragged about a bit.

“That’s definitely the biggest difference from the 23s.”

Wearne is now hoping for another opportunity in the Papa John’s Trophy, this time at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland set to face Manchester United Under-21s next week.

"Hopefully,” replied the midfielder when asked about potentially playing in that fixture.” “Obviously it’s down to the gaffer but if the chance comes I’ll be ready.”

