How close are Sunderland to a transfer breakthrough? Chris Coleman reveals his frustrations

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has revealed his transfer frustrations with no new faces expected for the visit of Hull City.

Sunderland are relying on teenage duo Josh Maja and Joel Asoro after Lewis Grabban returned to AFC Bournemouth and James Vaughan was sold to Wigan Athletic, both players had made it clear they saw their futures elsewhere.

It has left Coleman with a huge gap in his squad and it is unlikely there will be any new additions before the visit of Hull City to the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Jon Walters won't be joining on loan from Burnley after undergoing knee surgery while Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn looks unlikely to be leaving Anfield on loan at this stage.

Sunderland are interested in signing Derby County striker Chris Martin on loan.

Coleman says deals have been close but clubs have been unwilling to allow players to leave until they have strengthened their squad first.

The Sunderland boss insists the Black Cats are working round the clock and doing everything possible to strengthen.

Coleman said: "We have been frustrated.

"I would be more frustrated if I thought we were not working hard enough to bring players in but we have been working incredibly hard, we have been so close.

“The problem we have had is things have been agreed, but clubs we are getting players from need to do their own business. It has fallen down with teams needing to get players in before they go out. It has fallen down once or twice, it has been frustrating.

“We are inexperienced in certain areas going into this game but it hasn’t come quick enough for this weekend. But I would be more frustrated if we hadn’t been proactive, but we have. We have just ran out of time for the game.

"It is frustrating, of course, especially on the back of being whacked at Cardiff. That game was really disappointing."

He added: "It’s black and white. It is a ticking clock. Every day that passes we haven’t got them in there is more pressure, more stress.

"There's nothing more we can do, we can’t kidnap these players. It is what it is.

"We have to keep banging on the door, simple as that.

"I think there will be fresh faces but it is a ticking clock. January is a horrible month for teams like us, even for the teams at the top it can be.

"January is not a good month but we can turn it into a good month if we can get faces in. It is an opportunity to change things."

