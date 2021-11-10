Lee Johnson’s side drew 1-1 with Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy to top their group – before losing an irrelevant penalty shootout at the Stadium of Light.

Callum Doyle features in England win

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle came on for the final 11 minutes as England Under-19s beat Andorra 4-0 in their opening game of the UEFA Under-19 European Championship qualifying campaign.

A double from Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett, as well as goals from Juventus' Sam Iling-Junior and Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka saw Ian Foster’s team claim a comfortable win.

Doyle replaced Chelsea’s Levi Samuels-Colwill in the 79th minute when England were 4-0 ahead.

The under-19s side will now face Switzerland on Saturday, November 13 (12pm kick-off) before hosting Sweden on Tuesday, November 16 (5pm kick-off).

Latest Tom Flanagan reports

It was reported this week that Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is attracting interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston have all been linked with the 29-year-old defender, who will be out of contract at the end of this season.

Yet according to Lancashire Live, the move would make little sense for Preston and there has been no indication of any interest.

Bradford keeper takes pride from shootout win

Finally, Bradford goalkeeper Sam Hornby has praised his team-mates after The Bantams beat Sunderland on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Derek Adams’ side won 4-2 on spot kicks as Hornby denied Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch from 12 yards.

“Throughout the 90 minutes, everyone in front of me was brilliant, and we more-than matched them for the whole game,” Hornby told the club’s website.

“We had a really good chance to win it at the end, but their goalkeeper made a great save down to his left.

“It was nice to win that and get the extra point.

“There is always something riding on a game. We did not want to come away from this competition with only one point, so it was about personal pride.”

