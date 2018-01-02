Horror stat shows Sunderland had the worst 2017 of any Football League club

Have your say

Statisticians have compiled a table that shows Sunderland had the worst 2017 of any of the 92 clubs currently in the Football League.

Experimental361.com assessed the record of every team in the calendar year and produced a definitive ranking based on average points per game achieved.

Sunderland's haul of 0.73 was comfortably the worst, Chesterfield second bottom with 0.79.

The table also shows that Sunderland achieved fewer league wins than any other side in the league pyramid. Their tally of six was two worse than Chesterfield.

Rivals Middlesbrough also had a torrid year and finished 68th in the rankings, with Newcastle 40th having secured 1.42 points per game.

David Moyes and Simon Grayson both departed their role as manager during the year, leaving with two of the worst win ratios in the history of the club.

Moyes won just 18.6% of his games in charge, with Grayson even lower at 16.7%.

Sunderland supporters will take consolation from the fact that Chris Coleman is currently averaing 1.22 points per game, a significantly better ratio than his two predecessors.