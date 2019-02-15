'Hopefully that frees up Will Grigg': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names two strikers to face Accrington Stanley

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made one change to his side for tonight's League One fixture against Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Charlie Wyke has been recalled after starting on the bench during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Blackpool, after Duncan Watmore was ruled out through injury.

Wyke is set to partner Will Grigg up front, and while many fans are looking forward to seeing how the pair perform together, others are surprised at the absence of Kazaiah Sterling from the matchday sqaud.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@LewisBSafc: Give sterling a chance at least if needed off bench

@oIivianastasia: Pretty happy with starting 11 (would have personally dropped mcgeady for Maguire) but the bench is a strange one, no striker and what’s the point in having cattermole mcgeouch and power all on the bench

@Craigsafc1983: 2 up top hopefully that frees up Grigg to get some knock downs

@msugden74: A bit weird having 3 central midfielders, who are all pretty similar, on bench and not another striker. Clearly Sterling is not rated.

@daveyoung88: Big Charlie hat-trick incoming

@AStarBathrooms: Why have we got 3 holding midfielders on the bench, no need for that at all Glad to see 2 up top. Let's hope it works out

@_Shakes_22: Got to wonder what Maguire has done wrong???

@KingstonSi: Glad to see Wyke and Grigg giving a starting chance. Would like to see if they can make it work for a longer period of time so they can support each other. Would love it to be as good as Quinny and SKP

@sportmad72: Well we wanted two up top but surely Sterling should be on the bench as back up

@SteveP1986: We're gonna need some early balls into the box tonight and need our wide midfielders to hit the lines!