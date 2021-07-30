The Black Cats had seen their pre-match preparations take a significant hit due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis within the group, which sidelined some senior players and a number of the U23 youngsters who have stepped up of late.

Head coach Lee Johnson was also missing as a result of the outbreak, but will be encouraged by some of the entertaining forward play from his young side.

Ross Stewart put Sunderland ahead before Hull City grabbed a deserved equaliser in the second-half.

Sunderland defeated Hull City

But it was Will Grigg who came on from the bench, who won it for the Black Cats against Championship opposition at the Stadium of Light this evening.

But how did Sunderland fans react to the win? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on Twitter:

@Ian_Crow3: “Great win over last years champions. Stewart, Embo and Doyle unreal, Neil and Hawkes good as well. They had moments, but overall we did well and other than full back glaring again, we don't look decent going into season and I look forward to Wigan next week. #SAFC #HawayTheLads.”

@Tattaz61: “Guttered I couldn’t get there tonight but great to get a little confidence booster #SAFC #SAFCPreSeason”

@GILESY1973: “Hope it’s a fresh start for Grigg.”

@KINGMAGUIRE_: “WILL GRIGG HAS JUST WON US A GAME.”

@mackem49000: “Good win and decent performance especially in the 1st half… but we glaringly need some new players especially defensively or it will definitely cost us going into the season.. recruitment simply not good enough going into the season.. get your fingers out!”

