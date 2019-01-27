Hit or miss? Sunderland’s past January transfer business examined as pressure mounts

The good, the bad and the ones who are probably best forgotten. It’s fair to say January transfer windows have been mixed for Sunderland in recent times.

From Jermain Defoe to Lee Camp, we look back at how the Black Cats have fared in the last four winter windows - and whether the Wearsiders should be encouraged by their recent business.

Jan Kirchhoff in action for Sunderland

2017/18

At the start of the month, the Black Cats were just outside the Championship relegation zone but needed a boost on the transfer front to kick-on under Chris Coleman.

What they didn’t need was for top scorer Lewis Grabban, who had netted 12 goals in 20 games for Sunderland, to return to parent club Bournemouth after signing for the Black Cats on loan in the summer.

That left a huge void for Coleman to fill and despite attempts to sign Derby striker Chris Martin, the forward instead signed for Championship rivals Reading.

Sunderland did sign Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan and winger Kazenga LuaLua from Brighton but were still left worryingly short up front ahead of transfer deadline day.

On the final day of the window, the Black Cats brought in striker Ashley Fleteher, midfielder Ovie Ejaria and goalkeeper Lee Camp, all on loan, yet the trio struggled to make an impact as Sunderland were eventually relegated.

Verdict: Miss

Sunderland clearly ended the window much weaker than they started it following Grabban’s return to Bournemouth.

After missing out on the replacement striker they craved Sunderland were forced to fast track academy graduates Josh Maja and Joel Asoro into the first team during the second half of the campaign.

The five players they brought in failed to deliver, with none staying beyond the end of the season.

2016/17

The Black Cats, then managed by David Moyes, may have finished bottom of the Premier League at the end of the season – yet they were just two points adrift of safety at the turn of the year.

Their January business didn’t exactly bolster their chances of survival, though, with Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson arriving just before the deadline.

Before signing the former Everton duo, another former Toffee, defender Joleon Lescott, signed for the Black Cats from AEK Athens.

Sunderland also lost full-back Patrick van Aanholt who signed for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in a deal reportedly worth up to £14million.

Verdict - Miss

Moyes’ January signings didn’t improve a squad which was already fighting to beat the drop.

Lescott played just two games, while Gibson and Oviedo struggled to make a major impact despite playing regularly in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, van Aanholt’s departure, albeit for a decent fee at the time, arguably left the squad weaker ahead of the second half of the season.

2015/16

Seven points adrift of safety at the start of January, Sunderland somehow managed to stay in the Premier League under survival specialist Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce made five signings in his one and only transfer window on Wearside, the first of which saw defender Jan Kirchhoff, a reported £750,000 acquisition from Bayern Munich, move to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats also slashed out on defender Lamine Kone and winger Wahbi Khazri from French sides Bordeaux and Lorient respectively.

Goalkeeper Steve Harper also arrived on a free transfer while Dame N’Doye joined on loan from Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Verdict - Hit

Three of Allardyce’s five signings were drafted straight into the first team as the Black Cats pulled off an unlikely escape from relegation.

Kirchhoff, Kone and Khazri all played their part as the Black Cats lost just one of their last 11 league games to finish the season on a high.

At the time Allardyce was praised for his excellent recruitment policy, and he clearly got the best out of the trio who all struggled following the manager’s departure.

2014/15

While the fees are officially listed as ‘undisclosed’, Sunderland essentially swapped striker Jozy Altidore for Jermain Defoe with MLS side Toronto.

Defoe was the only player the Black Cats signed in the 2015 January window when Gus Poyet was at the helm while youngsters David Ferguson and Connor Oliver were sold to Blackpool.

Verdict - Hit

The signing of Defoe gave Sunderland an instant lift, with the striker scoring two goals in his first three league games.

Defoe netted two more goals before the end of the season, including that volley against local rivals Newcastle, to keep the Black Cats clear of the drop zone.

When he left Sunderland in 2017, Defoe had scored 34 goals in 82 league starts for the Black Cats, despite playing for a side who were battling against relegation.