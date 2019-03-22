Highly-rated Sunderland youngster joins National League North side on loan

Highly-rated Sunderland youngster Jack Diamond has teamed-up with National League North side Spennymoor Town.

The Moors have clinched the signing of the Black Cats' forward on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign having monitored his progress in recent weeks.

Diamond has been a standout performer for Elliott Dickman's under-23 side this season and featured for the first team during the Checkatrade Trophy group stage - making his debut off the bench against Carlisle United.

The 19-year-old has featured a total of three times for Sunderland's senior side, and will now look to develop even further by playing senior football week in, week out.

He joins a Spennymoor side currently sat third in the National League North and with designs on gaining promotion this season.

Diamond becomes the Moors' second signing of the day after Hartlepool United midifelder Lewis Hawkins also made the move to the Brewery Field.

And the non-league side were delighted to land the attacker as they look to continue their play-off push.

Spennymoor manager Jason Ainsley said: “Jack is someone we have been keeping an eye on for a number of weeks.

“His form for Sunderland’s Under 23s has been excellent, and with eight games to go, we needed to freshen things up.

“I would like to thank Kevin Ball and Sunderland for their support and cooperation in making this happen."