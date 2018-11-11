Here's who Sunderland could face next in the FA Cup - and the prize money they could win

Have your say

Sunderland are in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup after victory over Port Vale - but who could they face?

Goals from George Honeyman and Lynden Gooch ensured the Black Cats progressed to the second round of the competition - despite some late scares at Vale Park.

That result means the Black Cats remain one of the highest-ranked sides left in the competition and Jack Ross' side will no doubt be seen as a glittering tie for plenty of their potential opponents.

But who could Sunderland be paired with in the next round of the FA Cup? And when does the draw take place?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the FA Cup second round draw? Is it on TV?

The draw for the second round proper of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, November 12.

The draw will be made live from National League South side Hampton & Richmond at 7.10pm ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic.

Mark Chapman will be joined by Glenn Murray and Mark Schwarzer for the draw, which will be broadcast on BBC 2.

What ball number are Sunderland in the FA Cup draw?

Sunderland will be ball number 9.

Who is in the FA Cup second round draw and what are the ball numbers?

The ball numbers have all been confirmed for the second round draw, with the following teams in the hat:

1 AFC WIMBLEDON, 2 MAIDSTONE UNITED , 3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN, 4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC, 5 SWINDON TOWN, 6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC, 7 WOKING, 8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED, 9 SUNDERLAND, 10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY, 11 GRIMSBY TOWN , 12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS, 13 FLEETWOOD TOWN, 14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED, 15 SOUTHPORT , 16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE , 17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN, 18 LINCOLN CITY , 19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS, 20 STOCKPORT COUNTY, 21 BURY, 22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED, 23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS, 24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY, 25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY, 26 BARNSLEY, 27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY, 28 NEWPORT COUNTY, 29 WALSALL, 30 ROCHDALE, 31 SOLIHULL MOORS, 32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN, 33 GUISELEY, 34 BLACKPOOL, 35 LUTON TOWN, 36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN, 37 CARLISLE UNITED, 38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN, 39 PORTSMOUTH, 40 WREXHAM

When will FA Cup second round take place?

Ties for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of November 30 to December 3.

How much prize money is available in the FA Cup second round?

Having already scooped £36,000 for winning against Port Vale - plus a £75,000 fee for the game being televised - Sunderland could be set for another windfall if they progress through the second round.

Clubs who win their FA Cup second round tie will be awarded £54,000 after the prize money was increased this season.