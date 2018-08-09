Here's how Sunderland can sign Max Power after the transfer window closes

Sunderland are chasing a deal for Max Power - but they have some extra time in which to seal the deal.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 5pm this evening, Sunderland could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of Power's transfer.

The Black Cats have agreed a fee with Wigan but, with the clock ticking and plenty of paperwork still to be completed, fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely.

But, as per EFL rules, Sunderland can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

LIVE: All the latest from the Stadium of Light as Jack Ross eyes a Manchester United striker

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

Sunderland could still sign Max Power - here's how

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

READ: Hull City boss issues strong response over Lee Cattermole links

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline.

WATCH: The goals and assists that persuaded Sunderland to move for Max Power

It is likely that, with time running out in the window, Sunderland will have to submit such a sheet to finalise the addition of Power.

Should that prove unsuccessful, Sunderland could always opt to agree a loan deal with Power - with the window for standard loan deals not closing until August 31.