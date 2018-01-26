Hearts have had no bid for Kyle Lafferty despite Sunderland link

Hearts have not received a bid for striker Kyle Lafferty, according to manager Craig Levein.

Reports in Scotland this morning claimed the Northern Ireland international was a target for Sunderland as they continue their hunt for a new frontman.

But Hearts boss Craig Levein has dismissed the speculation, and says they have not received any approach for the 30-year-old, and is instead looking to sign another striker.

Hearts signed winger Danny Amankwaa on an 18-month deal from FC Copenhagen this week, which looks set to spell the end of a brief Tynecastle career for Isma Goncalves, who has been left out of the squad to face Motherwell tomorrow and could leave the club in the coming days.

Two more that are hoping to depart are Cole Stockton and Krystian Nowak who are deemed surplus to requirements at the club, but Levein denied Hearts have received an offer from Sunderland for striker Lafferty.

On Nowak and Stockton, he said: "Cole and Krystian Nowak have both told their agents they are not happy with not getting game-time.

"I couldn't promise they would get it before the end of the season so I have said if they find something else I'm more than happy to let them go."

With Stockton and Goncalves likely to leave, Levein will be left short on striking options and is still looking to bring in another forward before the end of the window.

"We need to get another striker and that's what I'm working on just now," he said. "We might add another midfielder but we will have to see how it all pans out with Krystian and Cole."

