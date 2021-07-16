After a draw at Spennymoor Town a fortnight ago, followed by two behind closed doors fixtures against local opponents last weekend, the Black Cats head to Tynecastle ready for a step-up in opposition.

Lee Johnson’s side have been based in Edinburgh for the majority of the week as part of a pre-season training camp and will hope to end a fruitful week with victory against the Scottish Premiership side.

The game could see summer signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle handed their debuts – while Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady could feature for the first time since penning fresh contracts.

Hearts v Sunderland: Live stream, latest score, match updates, team news, odds, reaction and more

A number of the club’s promising youngsters are also set to be involved.

Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for The Echo, bringing you build-up, team news, match coverage, analysis, insight, reaction and more from the pre-season fixture.

