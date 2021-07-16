LiveHearts 0-2 Sunderland AFC LIVE: Stream details, team news, match updates and latest score from pre-season friendly at Tynecastle
Sunderland continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly at Hearts this weekend.
After a draw at Spennymoor Town a fortnight ago, followed by two behind closed doors fixtures against local opponents last weekend, the Black Cats head to Tynecastle ready for a step-up in opposition.
Lee Johnson’s side have been based in Edinburgh for the majority of the week as part of a pre-season training camp and will hope to end a fruitful week with victory against the Scottish Premiership side.
The game could see summer signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle handed their debuts – while Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady could feature for the first time since penning fresh contracts.
A number of the club’s promising youngsters are also set to be involved.
Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for The Echo, bringing you build-up, team news, match coverage, analysis, insight, reaction and more from the pre-season fixture.
LIVE: Hearts 0-2 Sunderland AFC (McGeady 15, 42)
- Sunderland travel to Tynecastle in their second public pre-season friendly.
- Lee Johnson is again set to experiment with his squad ahead of the new League One season.
- SAFC XI: Patterson, Winchester, Doyle, Flanagan, Dyce, Neil, Embleton, McGeady, Gooch, O’Brien, Stewart
Here’s the half-time verdict of our writers...
HT: HEARTS 0-2 SUNDERLAND
And Lee Johnson will no doubt be very, very pleased with that.
Sunderland have dealt with the spells of Hearts pressure well and have been clinical and creative in the final third. It could even be more than 2-0, with O’Brien spurning two good chances.
Plenty to be positive about at the break!
42 - GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL! McGEADYYYYY!
IT IS TWO!
Gooch spins away from three players and then plays a fine ball into the path of McGeady - who sweeps home into the near post from the edge of the box.
A great move, and a real promising display from the Black Cats.
It’s been coming, as Sunderland have been very good in the last few minutes.
2-0!
40 - OFF THE BAR!
Another big chance for Sunderland!
Embleton’s corner is superb and Hearts can’t fully clear, allowing O’Brien to connect with an acrobatic effort.
It has Stewart well beaten but cannons back off the bar.
So close!
35 - Now a chance for Hearts!
Walker gets away from Dyce and pulls back a low ball that is begging to be fired home.
Mackay-Steven tries to connect, but a combination of Doyle, Flanagan and Patterson keeps him out - with the stopper eventually claiming the ball.
34 - CHANCE!
A big opportunity for O’Brien to double Sunderland’s lead!
The forward seizes on some poor defending and weaves his way towards goal.
It’s a perfect angle for the shot but O’Brien sees his effort repelled by Stewart before the hosts can clear the danger.
He probably should have done better there.
32 - YELLOW CARD
McGeady cuts in from the left and looks to be tripped in the box by Smith.
The referee thinks differently though and books the winger for diving.
31 - Superb from Doyle!
It’s certainly been an encouraging debut from the youngster so far.
After Mackay-Steven broke in from the left, the winger looked set to seriously test Patterson.
But before he could shoot, Doyle executed a perfectly timed to tackle to halt him in his tracks - earning praise from the Sunderland bench.
30 - Boyce fires well over
After another attack, Walker curls the ball towards the back post for the hosts.
Boyce meets in on the stretch but can only divert over.
27 - Hearts continuing to dominate possession
But while they are delivering plenty of balls into the box, they’re still yet to fashion any real chances.
Flanagan and Doyle have done well to clear the danger on several occasions but Sunderland just can’t make it stick in the final third.
23 - Drinks break!
It is exceedingly hot here, and the players will now have a brief stoppage to take on some fluids.
21 - Sunderland are having to do some defending now...
Hearts have been in the ascendancy since the opening goal, getting into some good areas and stretching Sunderland at times.
But Patterson is still yet to be forced into a meaningful save, with those in front of him dealing with the danger.
15 - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL! McGEADY!
The winger waits and waits for Stewart to move, then slots the ball into the gaping net.
He then salutes the Hearts fans who have been booing him throughout!
1-0!
10 - CHANCE!
McGeady, egged on by the crowd, takes aim from 25 yards.
His shot is always rising though and causes Hearts no danger.