The Black Cats squandered a two-goal lead after a Ross Stewart header and Aiden McGeady penalty put Lee Johnson’s side in a commanding position.

But when Callum Morton halved the deficit nine minutes from time, Sunderland were forced to try and withstand some late pressure at Highbury Stadium.

The equaliser came in the seventh minute of stoppage-time when Bailey Wright was penalised for a shirt pull on Morton, before Gerard Garner converted the subsequent penalty.

Bailey Wright after conceding a late penalty at Fleetwood.

Lee Johnson blasted the decision from referee Neil Hair to award Fleetwood a spot kick, yet not everyone shared the same view.

Speaking on the EFL’s highlights show, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “I actually think this one was a penalty.

“He has got a whole handful of shirt there Bailey Wright on Callum Morton.

“It was a big, big call so late in the game and obviously a big point for Fleetwood in the end.”

The decision caused an argument on the pitch at full-time as Johnson went to speak with the officials.

Speaking on Quest, Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast added: “It’s been such a good start to the season for Sunderland but to be 2-0 up away at Fleetwood and to throw it away is frustrating.

“He (Johnson) will be frustrated with Bailey Wright because whether or not he thinks it’s soft he shouldn’t be grappling in the box at that stage of the game. The ball isn’t even particularly anywhere near them.”

