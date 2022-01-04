The Sunderland player returned to Notts County for a second loan spell this campaign, having previously been recalled due to injury issues on Wearside.

Patterson will now remain at Meadow Lane for side for the rest of the season and saved a penalty in Sunday's win over Wrexham in League Two.

"It's fair to say when Patto was here earlier in the season, he was excellent," manager Burchnall said.

"We are in a situation, for me, where we could lose on or two players from Covid.

"That could be a goalkeeper. I don't think it's smart to go through the rest of the season with two goalkeepers.

"We wanted to bring one back in. We've had a good dialogue with Sunderland and they were really happy with what he was doing here.

"They were quick to send him back and for me knowing how many long throws and crosses Wrexham put in, Patto has been so strong.

"It was a tough decision to put him in but it was the right one."

Rivals in League One set to strengthen

Alfie Lewis is set to undergo a medical with Plymouth Argyle - according to reports.

The 72 states that the midfielder could sign for the Pilgrims within 24-48 hours as the League One club eye additions.

The 22-year-old began his career with West Ham before joining Irish club St Pat’s on loan.

That then lead to Lewis signing a permanent deal until the end of the 2021 season.

