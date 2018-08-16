'He scares me every time he goes near the ball' - How Sunderland fans reacted to their Carabao Cup exit

Sunderland lost their first competitive game under Jack Ross as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

Even so, there was some cause for optimism as the Black Cats held their own against their Championship opponents.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@LukeHodgson8: Ozturk scares me every time he goes near the ball and Gooch needs to learn how to pass the ball, no final ball at all from anyone in the team #SAFC

@HodgeSAFC: Pleased with the overall performance despite the result. Lots of positives to take. We desperately need Wyke back though! #SAFC

@boxing_buddy: Played well tonight but you need a cutting edge up front. This will and should hasten a loan signing up top. Hopefully ozturk is used sparingly, he's a accident waiting to happen. #safc

@Distillerymad: I know it’s only three games into the season but Alim Ozturk just doesn’t seem to be good enough at all #SAFC

@dm9jnr: take nothing away from us we’ve played really well unlucky with them goals #safc

@Andy_Mc_4: Ah well, hate losing any game but played some decent stuff, just need Wyke and Sinclair back. League is the priority. Impressed with Hume out of the young lads! #SAFC

@davidlaing93: I know we’ve lost tonight but there are far more positives than negatives to take away. @mp_1825 (Max Power) and @LukeONien will only get better, Maguire looks a very good player. We’ve been good tonight #safc

@Grassiman: In all seriousness the league Cup is the last of our problems. But the reality check of having a complete no show of a striker that we so needed tonight is quite alarming. Keep the faith. #safc

@DeanScrimgour: Definitely lacking in some experience upfront, played well tonight apart from ozturk! Max Power looks a tidy player, Denver Hume MOTM for me #safc

@Coonsy27: We’ve been far the better side on the ball tonight just lacked a forward. Wednesday have lumped their way to victory. Far too much rolling around on the deck too #SAFC