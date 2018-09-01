'He's the complete centre-back' - How Sunderland fans reacted to their side's 1-1 draw with Oxford

Sunderland remain unbeaten in League One after coming from behind to draw with Oxford at the Stadium of Light - but what did Black Cats supporters make of the performance?

Charlie Wyke came off the bench to equalise on his Sunderland debut, after Max Power was sent off for the hosts in the first half.

But there was one man who particularly caught the eye, as defender Jack Baldwin received a series of accolades on social media.

Here's how fans reacted.

@ramborob2001: How on earth did we get a point out of that? Jack Baldwin MotM by a country mile #SAFC

@lewish3nderson: Jack Baldwin is the complete centre back, exactly what we needed. A leader and a quality player he’ll also grow with the club as still only 25. Quality today

@ALS_Fanzine: #pufc fans seemed confident Baldwin was no loss due to the mistakes he was apparently making. Not put a foot wrong at Sunderland this season. Looks a class signing for league 1 on the evidence so far. #safc

@samsonplace: Jack Baldwin was magnificent. Cattermole not far behind him. Honeyman the weak link #Safc

@bamgboyeolu: @JackBaldwin_6 was outstanding in the defence thought he was man of the match.

@GazWilko86: Decent point in the end, we were shocking first half and the sending off killed any chance of taking hold of the game. Good character to get back into it though and stay unbeaten! #SAFC

@JohnEnglish1973: Jack Baldwin is premier league level and would get into any prem side

@SafcFans: Great start to your #SAFC career @Charliewyke1 - Lots more to come from you I’m sure but hope you enjoyed your welcome

@bungle__bee: After such an uncharacteristically positive week and a lot of excitement, that was disappointingly anticlimactic. Especially the first half, which is as bad as I've seen in years. One consolation is that we played THAT bad, with 10 men, and still somehow got a point. #SAFC

@DanielJenks89: We need to start games better. It is all well and good to show great character to get back into games, but you don’t want to make a habit of it #SAFC