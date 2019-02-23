'He's on another level!': Sunderland fans praise key man after stunning Bristol Rovers performance

Sunderland took a big step towards promotion with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers - and fans have been quick to react.

Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady fired the Black Cats to victory at the Memorial Stadium, but fans were left impressed with key man Grant Leadbitter after another fine performance.

Sunderland fans have reacted to the win over Bristol Rovers

The winter addition took plenty of praise post-match as Sunderland fans offered their verdict on the triumph in the South West.

Here's what supporters said on social media:

@fantafest73 tweeted: "I'd say arguably that was one of #safc most professional performances today. Leadbitter on another level, Cattermole composed (apart form his pass back) , Honeyman never stopped, Flanagan a rock and @LukeONien once again solid gold at right back"

@StevePSAFC added: "Mixed feelings after that #SAFC performance. Pleased with the 3 points and cleansheet. Thankful we played a poor team today, thought we sunk to their level but thankfully we had more quality on the day. Safe journey home to the travelling fans."

@jonosafc said: "Big win that, feels like we’re gaining momentum at the right time.. just need Grigg to start bagging!"

@Jlambert55 commented: "Quality performance. Leadbitter and Catts midfield excellent again, so composed. Much improved from the centre halfs as well. Morgan should be starting next game based on his cameo, only negative was Wyke. Haway"

@parkersafc posted: "Back to back wins for the first time since November. Hoping we've turned a corner and can put a run together. 2 points behind 2nd with a game in hand"

@GazWilko86 added: "Much better again today, although Bristol Rovers were shockingly bad. Leadbitter and Catts in the middle looks a good partnership! Just need the strikers to start hitting the back of the net and we’ll be flying."

@RamseySAFC argued: "I know I'm going to get called negative. But i'm seeing things like "that's one of our best performances of the season". Once again like earlier in the season the scoreline has clouded judgement of the performance. Until Morgan came on, attacking wise we were pathetic."

@Buntingfootball posted: "McGeadys free-kick is quality our best player this season by miles perfect attitude always gives 110% what a player at this leve"

@shalpaca1 tweeted: "Are we back to winning ways? No going back now lads, gotta keep pushing, especially taking into account the game in hand we have"

@Capt_Fishpaste said: "One of #SAFC’s best performances of the season, that. Keep Cattermole and Leadbitter together in midfield and we’ll have a good chance. No point focusing on Wyke miss when we can enjoy the positives instead, I say"

@safcftm2016 commented: "Wykes chances came when Morgan came on ..pity not on to set up Grigg with same chances think he would have buried all 3"

@erichyun0775 added: "Not the best game ever but solid performance and most importantly a win. Motm was again Mcgeady, probably the best player to play in this level. Dunne was so much better and suits him when the opposition is very direct. Morgan was class when he came on