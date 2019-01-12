'He's off!': Sunderland fans react after Josh Maja is MISSING for Luton clash

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Luton - and there's no place for Josh Maja.

The club have confirmed that Maja misses the clash through illness, but his omission from the squad has stirred up plenty of reaction from supporters.

Maja is replaced by Chris Maguire, while Ross otherwise names an unchanged side from that which drew at Charlton as he prepares to take on promotion rivals Luton.

Here's the best of the reaction to the news from social media:

@Parkersafc said: ""ILLNESS" See ya Maja. Clear he's off"

@iEddsyy added: "Well Maja is gone and with Wyke up front we’ve lost. Class"

@44stu posted: "3 points is the only thing I want today, don’t care how it comes, anything else will be really disappointing, I’m not expecting it to be easy but if we want to finish in the top 2 we have to beat the teams around us"

@RokerReport joked: "Dougie Freedman wasted his journey then!"

@gas335 commented: "Forget Maja for today... no time for speculation. Lets just get behind the lads that ARE playing! HAWAY!"

@RamseySAFC tweeted: "People already have a go for Maja being ill. He had a scout from Palace here to see him. He 100% would have wanted to play today"

@Safcfans added: "Strong XI - No doubt Stewart Donald will take a hammering from the conspiracy theorists regarding Maja’s exclusion (illness)

And here's how the two teams line-up at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Flanagan, Baldwin, James, O'Nien, Power, McGeouch, Gooch, Maguire, McGeady, Wyke

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, Oviedo, Mumba, Matthews, Dunne, Kimpioka

Luton Town XI: Shea, Stacey, Pearson, Bradley (C), Justin, McCormack, Mpanzu, Shinnie, Lee, Hylton, Collins.

Luton Town subs: Isted, Potts, Berry, Thorne, LuaLua, Jones, Sheehan