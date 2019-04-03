'He's different class!': Sunderland fans hail forgotten man after 'tremendous' Accrington display

Sunderland continued their push towards the automatic promotion zone with victory at Accrington Stanley - as a forgotten man came in for praise from supporters.

The Black Cats made five changes as Jack Ross prepares for a hectic run of fixtures, with a number of fringe players given their chance to shine at the Wham Stadium.

And particularly impressive was midfielder Dylan McGeouch, with the Scot earning rave reviews from supporters after being recalled recalled from his spell on the bench.

Sunderland supporters were quick to praise the performance of the former Hibernian man - and the side in general - on social media.

Here's the best of their reaction:

@christoph_21 said: "#SAFC unbeaten in 17 league games, a run stretching back over three months. Three points off an automatic promotion spot with two games in hand. Huge amount of games to play (8 in 29 days) but if they can get on a roll we might not have to go to sodding Wembley again..."

@LaverickAlan added: "Mcgeouch was fantastic tonight, can only remember one pass out of place and wyke although hes not filled with quality he is so tenacious and played well tonight"

@Carnival_Kids posted: "Hugely impressed with that win tonight. I could definitely get onboard with a no messing about, clinical Sunderland for the rest of the season"

@Simonsafc89 commented: "Great win tonight. Fantastic confidence booster for Wyke, McGeoch, Sterling and Power. Very solid team performance. Rochdale next! Ha'way the lads"

@Mence10 tweeted: "What a reaction!! Few (very good) changes tonight made the difference. Max Power in his proper position was man of the match in my opinion. Gooch looked back to his usual self taking people on. Grigg benefited from having Wyke doing the dirty work. Sunlun"

@mksavage73 added: "That’s our best full 90 mins of the season #safc fantastic response after Sunday. McGeoch man of the match for me, Hume superb & wait for Charlie Wyke at last showing he can play. Great team performance"

@JordanGowling29 posted: "Dylan McGeouch has to play every game for the rest of the season different class"

@Philip_RJ89 said: "It’s games like tonight that we realise why McGeough was so highly rated up at Hibernian. His talent is clear, and he’s certainly taken his chance tonight!"

@ianhigh1 tweeted: "Superb away performance, best of the season. Well done Jack Ross on been brave to rotate to great effect. We have a top squad for this level so it’s great he can make changes like that. Same again Saturday please and the league will be looking really healthy for us"

@harry_horton commented: "Solid win for #safc tonight bouncing straight back after Wembley defeat. Thought McGeouch looked excellent in the middle. Nice to have the option to mix things up for the final 8 games."

@StevePSAFC said: "Great performance and 3 points. McGeouch motm for me. Hume had a good game. Wyke done well but should have scored a couple."

@peterjames73 added: "Brilliant performance & result. Score line flatters Accrington, should have been six or seven. McGeouch absolutely tremendous. Defence superb, won everything in the air. Sterling & Morgan made a great impact. Onto Rochdale .."