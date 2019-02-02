'He's been our best player for months': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes five changes against AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named his side to face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light - and there's plenty to talk about.

The Black Cats boss has made five changes following Sunderland's last league game, with new signings Grant Leadbitter and Lewis Morgan set to make their debuts.

Forward Charlie Wyke and defender Adam Matthews have also come in, while captain George Honeyman has returned from injury.

Yet many fans were surprised by the exclusion of Luke O'Nien, who has dropped down to the bench following some impressive performances in recent months.

New signing Kazaiah Sterling has also been named as a substitute, alongside Dylan McGeouch, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@iEddsyy: Very Harsh on O’Nien. Been our best player for months.

@DogRafas: Would rather sterling thrown straight in, fits our style of play more than wyke. Hopefully him and Morgan will make the difference when they come on

@ALS_Fanzine: Interesting. Some bench that!

@RamseySAFC: Very bold starting Gooch and not having McGeouch again. A lot more question marks over team selection if we don't win this like. But I'm confident 1-0 McGeady to score. HAWAY #safc

@LdoubleE_87: Good move putting Matthews back in. Cracking lad O’Nien, but not a proper RB. Happy with that team, and options on the bench. Haway.

@adamguest: Harsh on O’Nien but I like it. Think Luke will have a great affect off the bench because I can’t see Grant and Honeyman both lasting the 90. His energy late on will be good.

@cbotterill8: Look at the strength of the bench! That makes all the difference. And Grigg still to come

@DanHull22: Didn't expect to o'nien and mcgeouch on the bench mind #safc

@SafcFans: A little disappointed @LukeONien has lost his place. Hoping it’s more tactical than anything else because he’s been our best player for 2 months albeit at RB - Glimpses of what he can do in CM too A sign that competition is rife

@cfazakerley33: Pumped for Leadbitter return today. Hawayyyyy