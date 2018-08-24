'He's all that is wrong with English football' - How fans reacted to Jack Rodwell's TalkSPORT interview

Jack Rodwell's move to Blackburn yesterday evening certainly raised a few eyebrows on Wearside.

The 27-year-old was a free agent following the cancellation of his reported £43,000-a-week contract at Sunderland, while the midfielder hasn't started a league game for almost a year.

Yet, the former England international was full of optimism this morning during a TalkSPORT interview on the Jim White Show.

Here's how football fans across the country reacted on social media.

@Sthompsonlaj: Has Jack Rodwell just said he’s had a good career on @talkSPORT that bloke is absolutely robbing a living... kids dream of being in his position and he is just taking everyone for a ride. Disgrace

@DanielJenks89: Jack Rodwell was open in his @talkSPORT interview, but made no mention of his time at the Stadium of Light #safc

@ZippyMansfield: Jack Rodwell. All that is wrong with English football. Awful. @talkSPORT @JimWhite

@GazJ2K: Be interesting to see if Jack Rodwell phones in or rings in sick for his @talkSPORT conversation. I bet the hosts talking to him don’t call him out for being a wage thief and everything that’s wrong with modern footy.

@denzz73: Rodwell was on 70k a week at Sunderland and was a disgrace. A terrible attitude. I am amazed Blackburn have gambled on him.

@Dave_Bull_: Why didn't you ask Rodwell why he tried to bleed Sunderland dry, add to our demise and refuse to play when he was fit? @talkSPORT

@safctim: Come on Jim what a pathetic interview with Rodwell not one question related to SAFC???? Why. This is a guy who refused to play as his head was gone! 70k a week by the way he was getting last year reduced to 40k when we got relegated

@Buffdaddy85: I thought Jack Rodwell retired at 22

@Patch_Molly: Rodwell capitalised on an opportunity created by Man City. I'm a city fan & rodwell was never good enough 4 us but we needed a decent English man 4 the squad .. got rid almost immediately & it was an easy sell 4 his agent as city were buying big