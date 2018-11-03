'He'll be a miss today!': Sunderland fans react as star man misses out at Plymouth

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has made TWO changes to his side at Plymouth - and supporters have been quick to react.
Ross has handed a recall to top scorer Josh Maja who impressed off the bench against Southend United last weekend after recovering from an ankle injury.
Jerome Sinclair, who deputised for Maja, drops to the bench.
And the Black Cats have suffered a blow with the news that Lee Cattermole misses out, with Aiden McGeady replacing him in the starting line-up.
LIVE: All the build-up, action and reaction from Home Park as Sunderland face Plymouth
Sunderland fans were quick to react to that news and Maja's recall ahead of a big game at Home Park.
Here's the best of the reaction from social media:
@peterjames73 said: "Cattermole will be a miss today. Would be nice to see McGeady put the graft in for a change ..."
@BillyxHope added: "Very Attacking Team. Me Like"
@PatrickJG98 tweeted: "Strong as always, hoping McGeady can show some consistency in the coming weeks if he is to continue getting into the squad"
MORE: Bournemouth boss reacts to Sunderland's 'cheeky' bid to sign Jermain Defoe
@cristoph_21 posted: "No Cattermole makes today a good chance for McGeouch to show what he was expected to bring to the team when he signed. Given that McGeady is the replacement you'd assume Maguire is playing as a 10 behind Maja."
@adamguest commented: "Tell you what though - Gooch, McGeady, Maguire is a ridiculous attacking three in this league. Imagine that with a fit again Watmore? And that’s even with Honeyman dropping back."
@leesafc2 added: "Interesting team selection. The midfield looks weak without Cattermole"
@weezkeez73 said: "Look a bit toothless in centre midfield."
@jmarshy_2004 commented: "Definitely the line up I would’ve chose, but probably would’ve put on o’nein for mcgeouch but either or"
LIVE: Don't miss a kick from the big game as Sunderland take on Plymouth
@safc1lee tweeted: "Pushing Maguire in behind Maja, which I think suits the team better. We’ll see......"
The full teams for this afternoon's League One clash are below:
Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Matthews, James, Baldwin, Flanagan, McGeouch, McGeady, Honeyman, Gooch, Maguire, Maja
Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, Loovens, O'Nien, Mumba, Sinclair, Kimpioka
Plymouth Argyle XI: Macey, Moore, Songo'o, Canavan, C Grant, Ness, Fox, Sarcevic, J Grant, Carey, Ladapo
Plymouth subs: Lameiras, O'Keefe, Dyson, Letheren, Smith-Brown, P Grant, Jephcott