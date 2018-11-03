'He'll be a miss today!': Sunderland fans react as star man misses out at Plymouth

Have your say

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has made TWO changes to his side at Plymouth - and supporters have been quick to react.

Ross has handed a recall to top scorer Josh Maja who impressed off the bench against Southend United last weekend after recovering from an ankle injury.

Jack Ross has made a major decision as he names his Sunderland side to face Plymouth

Jerome Sinclair, who deputised for Maja, drops to the bench.

And the Black Cats have suffered a blow with the news that Lee Cattermole misses out, with Aiden McGeady replacing him in the starting line-up.

Sunderland fans were quick to react to that news and Maja's recall ahead of a big game at Home Park.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@peterjames73 said: "Cattermole will be a miss today. Would be nice to see McGeady put the graft in for a change ..."

@BillyxHope added: "Very Attacking Team. Me Like"

@PatrickJG98 tweeted: "Strong as always, hoping McGeady can show some consistency in the coming weeks if he is to continue getting into the squad"

@cristoph_21 posted: "No Cattermole makes today a good chance for McGeouch to show what he was expected to bring to the team when he signed. Given that McGeady is the replacement you'd assume Maguire is playing as a 10 behind Maja."

@adamguest commented: "Tell you what though - Gooch, McGeady, Maguire is a ridiculous attacking three in this league. Imagine that with a fit again Watmore? And that’s even with Honeyman dropping back."

@leesafc2 added: "Interesting team selection. The midfield looks weak without Cattermole"

@weezkeez73 said: "Look a bit toothless in centre midfield."

@jmarshy_2004 commented: "Definitely the line up I would’ve chose, but probably would’ve put on o’nein for mcgeouch but either or"

@safc1lee tweeted: "Pushing Maguire in behind Maja, which I think suits the team better. We’ll see......"

The full teams for this afternoon's League One clash are below:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Matthews, James, Baldwin, Flanagan, McGeouch, McGeady, Honeyman, Gooch, Maguire, Maja

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, Loovens, O'Nien, Mumba, Sinclair, Kimpioka

Plymouth Argyle XI: Macey, Moore, Songo'o, Canavan, C Grant, Ness, Fox, Sarcevic, J Grant, Carey, Ladapo

Plymouth subs: Lameiras, O'Keefe, Dyson, Letheren, Smith-Brown, P Grant, Jephcott