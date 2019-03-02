'He deserves a shot': Sunderland fans react as Celtic loanee is recalled to face Plymouth

Have your say

Jack Ross has made one change to his Sunderland side for this afternoon's clash with Plymouth.

Celtic loanee Lewis Morgan will return to the starting XI to face the Pilgrims at the Stadium of Light, with Duncan Watmore dropping to the bench.

Most Black Cats supporters were happy with Ross' selection, with the Wearsiders going for their third consecutive victory in League One.

However, there were some questions asked regarding the absence of Dylan McGeouch and Kazaiah Sterling from the matchday sqaud.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

On Twitter @joseph00stuart said: "Has to be one of our strongest XI’s this"

@Parkersafc agreed: "Pretty much as expected. No major gripes. Hoping to see a big performance from Morgan after a ģood cameo last time out #safc"

@WiseMenSayPod tweeted: "Is McGeouch injured? Good balance to the bench today in terms of options across a range of positions, but surprising to see him drop out of the squad altogether."

@brian7263 asked: "Where’s the lad we got on loan from spurs?"

On Morgan's recall @deadchap_o added: "Given the chances he created for Wyke, he deserves a shot in the side with an actual striker on the pitch"

On Facebook, Paul Potelle said: "That's a good team but why leave power and Gooch on the bench?"

Kevin Craddock commented: "Cattermole the catalyst ! Seems to work well with Leadbitter"

Örjan Struxsjö added: "This is the perfect eleven!"

Lewis McKenna suggested: "I would love to see Sterling alongside Grigg one game."