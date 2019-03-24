'He can take on players for fun': Sunderland loanee earns plaudits after stunning debut display

Sunderland youngster Jack Diamond joined Spennymoor Town on Friday - and wasted no time in making an impression with his new club.

The 19-year-old has penned a loan deal until the end of the current campaign with the National League North side, and was handed his debut against Alfreton Town less than 24 hours after joining the club.

And he made a fine start to life at the Brewery Field, putting in a stunning performance during the Moors' 1-1 draw with the Reds.

The attacker played the full 90 minutes of the clash as his new side looked to keep their play-off ambitions alive.

While Diamond was unable to get himself on the scoresheet, he shone during a dominant first half in which Spennymoor failed to capitalise on a number of chances.

Nonetheless, Diamond left many enthused by his showing - including assistant manager Tommy Miller.

“He did well," said Miller, speaking to the Moors' official website.

"Jack is very lively and if you get him the ball he can take on players for fun.

"He’s got pace, he can go both ways. In the second half, we faded a little bit and we didn’t get the Jack the ball.

"He was causing problems in the first-half and we needed to get the ball to him.”

Diamond's start was his first senior league action, having primarily played for Elliott Dickman's under-23 side this term.

The teenager has, however, featured three times for the Black Cats in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.